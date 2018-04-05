Windsor Police have arrested a woman after they say she attempted to pass stolen cheques.

Police say that on Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 they were called to an apartment building in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a complaint of theft from locked mailboxes.

The building manager reported that in recent times numerous locked mailboxes in the apartment building had been damaged, with several reports of missing mail.

The manager reviewed surveillance video of the area and discovered an incident from Wednesday, March 21st at approximately 3am when a female suspect forced open mail boxes and stole contents.

Officers were able to identify the female suspect.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 around 12:15pm officers located the female suspect walking in the lobby of the involved building, and she was arrested without incident.

On Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 investigators from the Financial Crimes Branch became aware that the same female in custody was a suspect in an unrelated matter.

The second matter pertained to a complaint they started investigating on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 when a complainant attended police headquarters to report that a cheque book belonging to his company was stolen. He learned that someone fraudulently cashed a number of cheques worth over $5,000.

Investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly attempted to cash cheques in her name at a local business.

Officers attended the business and through investigation were able to positively identify the suspect as being the same female in custody.

As a result, 29-year-old Brittany Brouillette is charged with mischief under $5000, theft from mail, fraud under $5000, utter forged cheque, possession of stolen property under $5000, and breach recognizance.