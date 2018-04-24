The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Point Pelee National Park’s 100th birthday than with a newly commissioned work.

The new work entitled “Pelee”, penned by southwestern Ontario composer Jeff Smallman, echoes the distinct sounds of the Park’s four seasons.

The WSO perform the World Premiere of Pelee on Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at Point Pelee National Park’s Visitor Centre at 8pm. The performance has been sold out for months.

A second performance of the concert program can be heard at the Heritage Auditorium at the University of Windsor on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 at 2:30pm.

Tickets are still available on the WSO website.