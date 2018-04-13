two Windsor men are facing charges after a break and enter on Oak Street.

Police say that just after 5:30am on Friday, April 6th, 2018 they were called to a residence in the 500 block of Oak Street for a report of a break and enter which just occurred.

They say that an elderly male victim at the residence reported that he woke to find a suspect male intruder inside his bedroom. The suspect fled the residence upon seeing the resident.

Numerous items were reported stolen from the break-in, including credit cards.

A few hours later the stolen credit cards were fraudulently used at local gas stations and convenience stores.

Through investigation, two adult male suspects were identified.

On Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 both suspects were located at separate locations within the city and arrested without incident.

Chad Clark and Shawn Heywood, both 46-year-old m, en from Windsor, face numerous charges including break and enter possession of stolen property valued under $5,000, and numerous counts of fraud-related charges involving the use of stolen credit cards.