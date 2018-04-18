A Windsor man has been charged with child pornography related offences.

Police say that in January of 2018, they were contacted by the Sudbury Police Service in regards to a suspect in Windsor who was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

Members of the ICE Unit continued to investigate and obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive East. On Tuesday April 17th, 2018 officers attended the residence to execute the warrant and placed the suspect under arrest without incident. They subsequently seized a quantity of evidence including; computer, hard drives, storage media, and other property requiring further analysis.

Victor Steward, a 31-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with accessing child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.