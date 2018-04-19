



Last updated: Thursday April 19th, 3:04pm

A Windsor man is facing charges after he was busted going 114 km/hr in the posted 50 km/hr zone in the 3900 block of Wyandotte Street East around 6:30pm Wednesday.

Police were able to pull the vehicle over in the 200 block of Pratt Place where it was discovered the driver’s licence had been suspended that day due to previously unpaid fines.

The 31-year-old male driver from Windsor faces numerous charges, including stunt driving, in this case by driving a motor vehicle at a rate of speed that is 50 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit.

The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for seven days.