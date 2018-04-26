The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has launched an art challenge to engage local youth on the largest infrastructure project that is happening right in their hometown.

The “Show Us Your Bridge” encourages students to use their creativity to make original drawings or paintings of their vision for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Students can learn about the components of a bridge on the WDBA website, www.wdbridge.com, and then apply this knowledge to create their own original submissions of the bridge design. WDBA may use the artwork at future events, in print or online.

“The youth in our community are our future engineers, architects, planners and construction workers. The “Show Us Your Bridge” art challenge combines STEM principles with creativity allowing students to offer their unique perspectives and interpretations, portraying the Gordie Howe International Bridge through their eyes,” said André Juneau, Interim Chief Executive Officer.