The University is going to spend $4.5 million to curb greenhouse gas emissions at the St. Denis Centre thanks to a grant from the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

The improvements will include upgrades to eight air handling units and control systems within the conjoined Human Kinetics building and St. Denis Centre complex, as well as new LED lighting with controls and added roof insulation to the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse.

The renovations will be carried out at the same time as construction of the new Lancer Sports and Recreation centre.