The University of Windsor has received a GreenSTAR Award, from Enwin in recognition of the their focus on conservation and environmental sustainability.

Enwin also presented the University of Windsor with an incentive payment in the amount of $158,690.15 for energy savings achieved in 2017, under the Independent Electricity System Operator SaveONenergy programs.

Through major equipment upgrades, the University of Windsor reduced its electricity consumption by more than 885,000 kilowatt-hours in 2017, enough to power more than 105 homes.

“The university recognizes the value of the environment and of sustainability, and focuses on a goal of constant improvement in the field of energy conservation,” said

University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Wildeman. “We strive to achieve the highest level of sustainability on campus, while maintaining a top-level of efficiency.”