Two people are facing charges after being caught in a stolen vehicle.

Police say that on Monday, April 9th, 2018 at approximately 11:30pm officers came across a plate on the vehicle was on file as missing/stolen from a local business.

They say the vehicle was taken on Sunday, April 8th.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue and confirmed there were two adult occupants.

Investigation confirmed that the stopped vehicle was indeed the originally reported stolen F-150 truck.

Both occupants were arrested without incident.

A 40-year-old female and a 29-year-old male are facing charges.