This Thursday, April 12th, 2018 Canadians are being encouraged to wear hockey jerseys to support to all those that have been affected by the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Locally Mayor Drew Dilkens is encouraging all City of Windsor staff to wear jerseys to work that day.

In addition, many grade school and high schools are taking part, as is all departments in The County of Essex.

If you do not own a hockey jersey, you are encouraged to wear green and yellow Thursday.