Friday April 27th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday April 27th, 2018

Charity Events

Walkerville Brewery’s Fine N’ Dandy Night

Friday April 27th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Arts Events

Monet n Chardonnay ( Paint n Wine)

Friday April 27th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Arts Events

Museum Windsor: Projectile Points

Friday April 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday April 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

80s Joga

Friday April 27th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Paint with Pelee

Friday April 27th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Theatre Events

Not Another High School Murder!

Friday April 27th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Friday April 27th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Theatre Events

Dreamgirls

Friday April 27th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Arts Events

No Kids Required Book Launch

Friday April 27th, 2018
The City Grill Event Center

Saturday April 28th, 2018

Crafts Events

6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza

Saturday April 28th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Charity Events

Raise-a-Reader Book Sale

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Arts Events

Museum Windsor: Projectile Points

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Theatre Events

Not Another High School Murder!

Saturday April 28th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Theatre Events

Dreamgirls

Saturday April 28th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Community Events

6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU Centre

Saturday April 28th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Health Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday April 28th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday April 29th, 2018

Charity Events

The Wrold’s Largest Human Puzzle Piece

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Mic Mac Park (parking lot across from the Rosati complex)
Crafts Events

6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza

Sunday April 29th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Charity Events

Raise-a-Reader Book Sale

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Health Events

Beyond Asana with Kyle

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Theatre Events

Dreamgirls

Sunday April 29th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Community Events

6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU Centre

Sunday April 29th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

Point Pelee Celebration

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
Community Events

The Human Puzzle Piece Event

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Mic Mac Park
Community Events

Open House

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Chartwell Royal Marquis
Health Events

FNFC – Acro Yoga and Flights of Beer

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Craft Heads Brewing Company
Charity Events

6th Annual 5-10K Walk/Run for Autism Awareness & Acceptance

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Health Events

REIKI 101

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Zen Healing
Community Events

Friday Night Flight Club: Acro & Beer

Sunday April 29th, 2018
Craftheads Brewery

