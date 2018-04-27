Friday April 27th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Walkerville Brewery’s Fine N’ Dandy Night
Friday April 27th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Monet n Chardonnay ( Paint n Wine)
Friday April 27th, 2018
Cooper's Hawk Vineyards
Museum Windsor: Projectile Points
Friday April 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Friday April 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
80s Joga
Friday April 27th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Paint with Pelee
Friday April 27th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Not Another High School Murder!
Friday April 27th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
PAWp Up CAT Cafe
Friday April 27th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Dreamgirls
Friday April 27th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
No Kids Required Book Launch
Friday April 27th, 2018
The City Grill Event Center
6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza
Saturday April 28th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Raise-a-Reader Book Sale
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Museum Windsor: Projectile Points
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Francois Baby House
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – LaSalle
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes – Lakeshore
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Not Another High School Murder!
Saturday April 28th, 2018
KordaZone Theatre
PAWp Up CAT Cafe
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Dreamgirls
Saturday April 28th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU Centre
Saturday April 28th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday April 28th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
The Wrold’s Largest Human Puzzle Piece
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Mic Mac Park (parking lot across from the Rosati complex)
6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza
Sunday April 29th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Raise-a-Reader Book Sale
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Beyond Asana with Kyle
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
PAWp Up CAT Cafe
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Dreamgirls
Sunday April 29th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
6th Annual Handmade Spring Extravaganza at The WFCU Centre
Sunday April 29th, 2018
THE WFCU CENTRE
Point Pelee Celebration
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
The Human Puzzle Piece Event
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Mic Mac Park
Open House
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Chartwell Royal Marquis
FNFC – Acro Yoga and Flights of Beer
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Craft Heads Brewing Company
6th Annual 5-10K Walk/Run for Autism Awareness & Acceptance
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Seacliff Park
REIKI 101
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Zen Healing
Friday Night Flight Club: Acro & Beer
Sunday April 29th, 2018
Craftheads Brewery
