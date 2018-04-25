The Bank Theatre met the challenge given by the Leamington council to raise $400,000 for renovations to the theatre from private and corporate donors.

By meeting the task, Leamington will match that amount from an estate fund left to the town for the arts. Monies raised now matched by the Municipality garner $800,000 for the theatre.

“I have to be honest, the task seemed daunting, but we were up for the challenge. I’m happy to report that we were able to raise the full amount of $400,000, in fact, we are actually a bit over with some donations still to come. We did it! We couldn’t have done it without the many generous donations large and small. This is great news for the theatre, the uptown core and our whole community,” said Ursula Tiessen, President of The Bank Theatre.

The matching fund campaign began October 23rd, 2017, in council chambers with a deadline of six months to meet the challenge.

“From that point, corporate sector contributions and naming rights began to come in from Uni-Fab, Rotary Club of Leamington, Hicks, MacPherson, Iatonna & Driedger LLP, Mastronardi Produce Ltd., South Essex Fabricating, Envest Corp & Seacliff Energy to name a few,” said Dennis Dick, co-chair of The Bank Theatre building committee.