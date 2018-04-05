Mostly CloudyNow
3 °C
37 °F
SnowThu
5 °C
42 °F		Partly CloudyFri
6 °C
43 °F		Mostly CloudySat
3 °C
37 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday April 5th, 2018

Posted at 7:20pm

Chatham-Kent
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Thamesville man has been fined $2,700 for hunting offences.

According to conservation officers they were conducting compliance inspections of deer hunters in the Chatham-Kent area on December 5th, 2017.

The officers observed the man who had been deer hunting, leave the area in his vehicle and drive to a nearby residence. An inspection by the officers found a rifle and muzzleloader gun, both loaded, in the vehicle. The man was also not wearing a hunter orange garment, required while deer hunting during the open gun season.

Fred Squire pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and $200 for failing to wear a hunter orange garment.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.