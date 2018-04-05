A Thamesville man has been fined $2,700 for hunting offences.

According to conservation officers they were conducting compliance inspections of deer hunters in the Chatham-Kent area on December 5th, 2017.

The officers observed the man who had been deer hunting, leave the area in his vehicle and drive to a nearby residence. An inspection by the officers found a rifle and muzzleloader gun, both loaded, in the vehicle. The man was also not wearing a hunter orange garment, required while deer hunting during the open gun season.

Fred Squire pleaded guilty and was fined $2,500 for having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and $200 for failing to wear a hunter orange garment.