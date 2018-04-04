

A 18-year-old Windsor woman is facing a charge after she was busted racing on the 401.

OPP say that on March 31st, 2018 they were conducting radar on the highway in Lakeshore.

At approximately 10am a vehicle was stopped travelling eastbound after registering a speed in excess of 50 kilometers over the posted 100 kilometer per hour speed limit.

The woman will appear in court on May 7th, 2018 charged with Racing a Motor Vehicle.

Her vehicle was impounded and her driver’s licence suspended.