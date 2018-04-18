Talks to end the strike at Caesars Windsor broke off Wednesday only hours after they began.

Unifor Local 444 said last week they had a new offer to present to the casino, and the casino agreed to meet today with them.

Union leaders say that the casino would not come to terms with getting any of their demands resolved.

In an emailed statenemnt, the casino said “Caesars Windsor remains disappointed that a tentative agreement, which was endorsed by the Union Bargaining Committee, was not ratified. Today the groups met to discuss the issues but we were unable to reach a framework for an agreement. Unfortunately, the labour disruption continues and we remain closed.”