Monday April 23rd, 2018

Posted at 10:51am

City News
Windsor Police have identified a suspect in their ongoing investigation into a murder in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road.

It happened back on Sunday, February 18th, 2018.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Yusuf Ali, a 19-year-old male from Windsor. He is wanted for one count of first degree murder.

Ali is described as being a black male, slim build, approximately 125 lbs, approximately 6’3 in height.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Branch believe Yusuf Ali has fled the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

