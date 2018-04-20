The Town of Lakeshore is holding a Public Information Centre for the Phase 2 construction of St. Peter Street Road improvements.

Phase 2 construction work includes road improvements and the replacement of a watermain along Chisholm Street from St. Peter Street to Notre Dame Street. The construction will run from Chisholm Street to 11th Street and begin in the Spring/Summer of 2018.

Lakeshore has retained Stantec Consulting Ltd to complete the detailed design, contract administration and inspection of the project.

The public information centre takes place on April 23rd from 3pm to 7pm at the Parish Hall of St. Simon St. Jude Church.