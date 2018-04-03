Environment Canada warns of significant rainfall later today and tonight followed by strong winds beginning early Wednesday morning.

They say that a Colorado Low-pressure system is expected to intensify into an early spring storm as it races across Lake Huron and Central Ontario tonight.

This weather system will bring a rainfall of 15 to 30 millimeters, most of which will fall tonight. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible over localities that receive a thunderstorm.

A sharp arctic cold front associated with the Colorado Low will blast across the region early Wednesday morning, with strong southwesterly winds heralding its arrival. Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning.