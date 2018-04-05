After several failed attempts, a busy Walkerville intersection will see a signalized pedestrian crossing installed.

It had been seven years since the Old Walkerville Residents Association, and the Walkerville BIA started lobbying for the crosswalk at Wyandotte and Chilver.

Ward 4 Councillor Chris Holt brought the item to council as part of an enhanced budget request in January, but it was not approved. City Administration had said that the crossover did not meet minimum requirements for it to be installed.

At the February 26th council meeting, Holt once again put a motion on the table to have the crosswalk installed utilizing his ward funds as the funding source. Since his funds alone would not cover it, Councillors Rino Bortolin and Bill Marra also gave some of their ward funds for the project.

It was at that meeting that Administration said that the minimum requirements have changed and they would rerun the old numbers to see if the crosswalk was now warranted. Council then chose to pre-approve the crosswalk if it met those new minimum requirements.

On Thursday, Holt announced on his Facebook page it did meet new requirements and the crosswalk would finally be installed.