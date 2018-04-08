The ongoing renovations of The Bank Theatre in Leamington received a $10,000 financial boost from The Rotary Club of Leamington.

The donation doubles to $20,000 with the matching fund campaign with the Municipality of Leamington.

“We’re so excited about our community coming together to help us with funds to renovate the theatre. The theatre and its revitalization is everyone’s success story, and the arts are vital to our community as a whole,” said President Ursula Tiessen. Tiessen had visited the Rotary Club of Leamington, on February 26th, 2018 to talk about the campaign and happenings at The Bank Theatre.

The fundraising campaign has now reached more than $275,000 and is capped at $400,000. Renovation and construction of the theatre will continue through 2018.