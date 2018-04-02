A new festival is coming to the riverfront this summer.

Taking place July 27th and 28th, The Windsor Caribbean Roots and Rhythm Music Festival will highlight the best of Caribbean, Latin, and African cultures, and promises to transform Festival Plaza into a showcase of music, food, and art.

Along with music, local food, artists, service, and merchandise vendors will also be on the plaza along with a licensed area for alcohol purchase and consumption.

Confirmed entertainment includes Glen Washington, a Jamaican Reggae/Soca singer, songwriter and drummer and Third World, one of the longest-lived Reggae bands of all time, and one of Jamaica’s most consistently popular crossover acts among international audiences. Other entertainment will be announced in the coming months.

Admission will be $25 on Friday and $25 on Saturday. A two-day pass is $50.

You can find more information on their website.