

The Greater Essex County District School Board is adding two new dual-track sites in Windsor this fall.

Starting with the start of school in September, Central Public School will be offering a Junior Kindergarten French Immersion program and Marlborough Public School will provide JK, Senior Kindergarten and Grade 1 French Immersion classes.

Both new programs will add an additional grade each subsequent year and both schools will continue to have a JK to Grade 8 English program.

The expansion of the programs is necessary because of capacity issues at Bellewood and Giles Campus French Immersion public schools.

Information meetings will be held Wednesday, April 18th at Marlborough Central on Thursday, April 19th. Both meetings start at 6pm