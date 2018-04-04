Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday April 4th, 2018

Posted at 7:21pm

Summer Festivals
Poutine Feast Ontario will be making a stop along the riverfront from June 7th to 10th.

The festival will feature both local and out-of-town mobile food vendors.

“Although we will be celebrating the iconic Canadian dish Poutine. We will have other complimentary vendors, such as desserts, appetizers, beer gardens, etc.,” said organizer James Doucet.

The festival promises to put a spin on the classic Canadian dish.

“Our Poutiner’s will have their own twist to please everyone’s pallet, things to expect are toppings such as lobster, bacon, pulled pork, smoked meat, slowly smoked ribs, brisket and so many more,” said Doucet.

For more information, check out their website.

