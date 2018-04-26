

The Wndsor-Essex County Health Unit will be starting Potassium Iodide (KI) pill distribution in Amherstburg in a 16.1 km zone from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station on May 7th, 2018.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. In the very unlikely event of a nuclear emergency, KI pills would help to prevent the long-term development of thyroid cancer.

Residents that live within the primary zone and on Boblo Island will be receiving letters this week with details inviting them to pick up free KI pills for their home.

Residents living within the secondary zone will have an opportunity to receive pills for their home in the near future.

KI pills are only to be taken if instructed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario. They should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.

For more information on KI pills an KI distribution, visit www.wechu.org/KI or call 519-258-2146 ext. 4445.