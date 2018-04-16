A police investigation into a gun in a hotel room ended as a $50,000 drug bust.

Police say that on Saturday, April 14, 2018, they were called to a motel in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue for a report of a firearm discovered in a room by employees. Officers attended and held the scene in anticipation of a search warrant, and were able to identify the two occupants of the room.

While officers were waiting for a warrant they observed a vehicle drive into the parking lot. One male exited the vehicle and was arrested while approaching the motel room. The vehicle, with two occupants, exited the parking lot. Other responding officers began a vehicle pursuit which was terminated shortly after for public safety reasons. Through investigation, officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Officers obtained judicial authorization to search the room and executed the warrant. Officers subsequently located a firearm and a number of drugs. Further investigation revealed that one of the substances was a suspected combination of heroin and fentanyl which is purple in colour.

Items seized include a handgun, 104.2 grams of suspected combination Heroin and Fentanyl (Purple in colour), 30.4 grams of suspected powdered Fentanyl (White in colour), four grams of crack cocaine, 13.5 grams of unknown substance requiring further analysis. The total value of drugs seized is $54,240

A 25-year-old male from Toronto is charged with possession of a firearm without a licence. A 23-year-old male from Kitchener is facing a charge for possession of a firearm without a licence. A 35-year-old male from Windsor is facing charges of Dangerous Driving and Fail to Stop for Police.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.