Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after an incident act incident that took place on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018.

Police say it happened around 8:30pm at a business located in the 2200 block of Walker Road.

They say that the male suspect entered the business and requested if he could charge his cell phone. A female employee granted the request, and the male sat quietly for almost an hour as the phone charged.

The male then requested his phone be returned, and he was given back the phone and proceeded to perform an indecent act in view of the female employee.

The suspect then exited the business.

He is described as being male white, approximately 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black backpack, and white running shoes.

Investigators obtained the surveillance photos and are seeking the suspect’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.