Last updated: Monday April 23rd, 7:05pm

Police report he was located safe at 6:55pm.

–Original Story–

Windsor Police are looking for help in locating a missing Windsor Man.

Police say that 56 year old David Humphrey was last seen in 1800 block of Cabana Road West.

He is confined to a motorized wheelchair with flag and orange caution vest.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.