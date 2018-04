Last updated: Sunday April 29th, 10:17pm

Windsor Police report the missing person has been located.

–Original Story—

Windsor Police are searching for a missing Windsor man.

Police say that 76-year-old Eugene Sarra was last seen Saturday in the area of North Talbot Rd and Sixth Concession.

He has a skinny build and salt and pepper hair. He was possibly wearing jeans and a sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.