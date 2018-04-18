Windsor Police continue to investigate the death of 73-year-old Leonard Damm.

Damm was found dead in his home in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road on Sunday, February 18th, 2018.

Police say that on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street.

Investigators seized some items believed to be associated with the homicide investigation.

The target residence has since been released.

The case remains under active investigation.