Windsor Police have arrested a robbery suspect after an incident over the weekend.

Police says that around 9:45pm on Saturday, March 31, 2018, an adult female was alone in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a lot in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East when a male suspect opened the front passenger door and entered the vehicle.

The male gestured that he may have a weapon inside his coat, but no weapon was seen and demanded money from the female.

The female stated she did not have any money, and the man then ordered the female to exit the car and walk to a nearby ATM. The female withdrew an amount of cash and gave it to the male suspect.

The suspect then fled on foot westbound.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the area and identified the suspect.

On Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 around 1am officers located the suspect in the area of McDougall Avenue and Tecumseh Road East and arrested him without incident.

Jeffrey Mullins, a 55-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with one count of robbery.