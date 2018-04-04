

Point Pelee National Park turns 100 this year, and there are plenty of events planned to celebrate.

On May 19th, a celebration will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of Point Pelee’s designation as a national park. There will be plenty of activities planned and some birthday cake too.

The Point Pelee 100 vintage car show and shine takes place on June 16th. The classic car show promises to take visitors back to the days of parking on the beach at the tip and cruising through the park. They will be accepting same-day registration for cars pre 1980s at Visitor Centre parking lot at 9 am.

On Canada Day July 1st, celebrate both the country’s birthday and Point Pelee’s with fun activities throughout the park, including a park-wide scavenger hunt. At Northwest Beach join in the Canada Day Beach Bash, where there will be lots of fun activities for the kids, shows by the Windjammers International Kite Performance team, birthday cake and BBQ treats.

In celebration of Point Pelee’s 100 years of conservation and even more years of ecological study and monitoring, you are invited to join the first all park, all species BioBlitz on July 21st and 22nd. Over a 24 hour period, the park’s resources conservation staff will be joined by national experts and local naturalists to search for all different kinds of species in the park.

On top of this big events, plenty of other activities are planned all year-long. Check out the detailed listing here.