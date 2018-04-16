RainNow
Monday April 16th, 2018

Posted at 4:35pm

County News
Flood damage on Pulley Road

Rain, wind and waves caused severe flooding and extensive damage to houses along the eastern shores of the Municipality of Leamington, Sunday.

Flooding caused significant shoreline damage and erosion after east/northeast winds with with sustained speeds of 25 to 45 km/hr and gusts to 65 km/hr.

The hardest hit areas included the entire east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.

Flood damage on Pulley Road

Flood damage on Pulley Road

Barricades block a previously flooded stretch of Lakeshore Road

Water receding after it covered Cotterie Park Road

A field east of Mersea Road 21 is completedly flooded

Flood damage on Cotterie Park Road

Flood damage on Silver Avenue

Julien Avenue is completely flooded

