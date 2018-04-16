Flood damage on Pulley Road
Rain, wind and waves caused severe flooding and extensive damage to houses along the eastern shores of the Municipality of Leamington, Sunday.
Flooding caused significant shoreline damage and erosion after east/northeast winds with with sustained speeds of 25 to 45 km/hr and gusts to 65 km/hr.
The hardest hit areas included the entire east shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park.
Flood damage on Pulley Road
Flood damage on Pulley Road
Barricades block a previously flooded stretch of Lakeshore Road
Water receding after it covered Cotterie Park Road
A field east of Mersea Road 21 is completedly flooded
Flood damage on Cotterie Park Road
Flood damage on Silver Avenue
Julien Avenue is completely flooded
Comment With Facebook