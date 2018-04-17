Essex County OPP say that they responded to more than 20 crashes this morning between 6am and 10am.

Most collisions were minor in nature and involved vehicles sliding off of slippery roadways.

At approximately 6:30am on the E.C. Row Expressway near Huron Church Road up to ten vehicles were involved in separate collisions including one with minor injuries and a severed hydro pole. Parts of E.C Row were closed for over an hour as these crashes were investigated.

A head on collision on Manning Road at Highway 401 at approximately 7am sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Manning Road was closed or had lane reductions for an hour.

Around 8am, a single vehicle crash on Lighthouse Road and Tecumseh Road found the operator of a vehicle in a deep water filled ditch after sliding through the intersection. The driver was not hurt.

Between 7am and 8am more than eight vehicles were involved in separate minor collisions on County Road 22 between Patillo Road and East Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore. One single vehicle collision involved a school bus that did not have children onboard at the time. No injuries were reported.