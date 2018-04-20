OPP have seized a large sum of counterfeit money.

Police say that around 9am on April 19th, 2018 they executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Notre Dame Street in Lakeshore

A quantity of United States counterfeit currency and related counterfeit making equipment was seized.

A 25 year old Lakeshore man is facing a number of charges including making counterfeit money, possessing counterfeit money, possessing counterfeit instruments, fail to comply with recognizance.

The investigation is continuing.