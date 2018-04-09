Mostly CloudyNow
Monday April 9th, 2018

Posted at 11:06pm

Tecumseh
St. Anne High School will be open as usual Tuesday after a graffiti incident was investigated by the OPP Monday.

Police say they were called to the school around 2pm after school staff reported finding graffiti written in a first-floor bathroom stall.

They say that the graffiti which referenced a threat towards the school appeared faded and was not believed to have been written recently.

Following the investigation, the OPP say that they received several calls from concerned parents as social media sites have reported the incident.

Police wish to alleviate these concerns and ensure parents are aware that all steps have been taken to ensure the safety of their children and school staff.

