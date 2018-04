Last updated: Thursday April 12th, 11:39am

One person has been killed in an industrial accident on Walker Road according to the OPP.

Emergency crews were called to PSI in the 4000 block of Walker Road around 6:30am and remain on scene.

They say that a 24-year-old man passed away, and a second man was transported to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and has assumed the investigation.