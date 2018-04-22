Partly CloudyNow
8 °C
46 °F
Partly CloudySun
15 °C
59 °F		Partly CloudyMon
20 °C
68 °F		Chance of RainTue
12 °C
54 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday April 22nd, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued a fourth-quarter  payment of $2,054,209 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“OLG provides host municipalities with significant revenues every year which help communities invest in local priorities and infrastructure projects,” said Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance. “These types of investments also stimulate job growth and promote economic development across the province.”

 

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $48.3 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.