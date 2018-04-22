The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued a fourth-quarter payment of $2,054,209 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“OLG provides host municipalities with significant revenues every year which help communities invest in local priorities and infrastructure projects,” said Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance. “These types of investments also stimulate job growth and promote economic development across the province.”

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $48.3 million in non-tax gaming revenue.