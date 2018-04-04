New recreational programs for kids of all ages is coming to Harrow Centre this April.

The town says that after conducting a survey of parents and guardians of children who participated in the winter programs in Harrow, Town staff noted a demand for new offerings.

“We had a great response from those parents and guardians and we’re excited to be able to provide a brand new line-up of programs in Harrow Centre,” said Jason Jolicoeur, Assistant Manager of Programs.

To check out all that is planned to be offered, visit their website.