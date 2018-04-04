SnowNow
0 °C
32 °F
Chance of SnowWed
2 °C
37 °F		Partly CloudyThu
6 °C
43 °F		Partly CloudyFri
7 °C
45 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday April 4th, 2018

Posted at 7:45pm

Essex
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

New recreational programs for kids of all ages is coming to Harrow Centre this April.

The town says that after conducting a survey of parents and guardians of children who participated in the winter programs in Harrow, Town staff noted a demand for new offerings.

“We had a great response from those parents and guardians and we’re excited to be able to provide a brand new line-up of programs in Harrow Centre,” said Jason Jolicoeur, Assistant Manager of Programs.

To check out all that is planned to be offered, visit their website.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.