The Windsor Port Authority Board has named a new president and CEO.

Steven Salmons will take over the job on May 1st, 2018 following the retirement of current president and CEO David Cree.

Salmons is a graduate of the University of Windsor having achieved a BA in Psychology, an Honours BComm in Labour Relations, and an MBA in Strategic Studies.

He has over 25 years in senior executive and advisory leaderships roles including CEO of the Windsor Public Library, General Manager, Community Services for the City of Windsor and Senior Policy Advisor in various Provincial Government Departments.

He is currently Director of Community and Development Services for the Town of Lakeshore, where he has identified and negotiated property acquisitions that created the largest beachfront on the north shore of Essex County and was also instrumental in the development of the $62.0 míllion Atlas Tube Centre and Recreation Complex.