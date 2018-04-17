The Town of Essex has a new Manager of Human Resources.

Brandi Sieben has over 12 years of progressive work experience in the field of Human Resources, and most recently held the position of Human Resources Manager at A.P. Plasman Inc.

Sieben has a Human Resources Management certificate from St. Clair College and holds the Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL) designation through the Human Resources Professional Association.

As part of the Corporate Services Department, Brandi will be responsible for programs and policies as they apply to employee relations, compensation, benefits, performance, and staffing for the Town.

“Our staff members are our most important asset and we’re thrilled to have Brandi, and her wealth of experience, to help lead our team,” said Jeffrey Morrison, Director of Corporate Services.