Andrew Daher has been named the new Executive Director of Employment and Social Services. He replaces Bruno Ierullo will be retiring on June 15, 2018 after 31 years with the City of Windsor.

Daher has been with the City of Windsor since 2004, and most recently, served as Manager of the WFCU Centre & Recreation Facilities. He has previously served as the Manager of Provincial Offences under the City Solicitor and also as Manager of Operating Budget Control under the City Treasurer.

In his new role, Daher will join the Community Development & Health Services Team, reporting to Commissioner Jelena Payne.

Daher holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the University of Windsor, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Wayne State University, and is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).