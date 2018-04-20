There is a new Executive Director at the Windsor Homes Coalition.

Angela Yakonich takes over as current Executive Director Gary W. Pryor will be retiring after 30 years.

Yakonich holds an Honours Degree in Family and Social Relations from the University of Windsor. She has been working in the not-for-profit sector since 2010, most recently as the Community Developer for the Homeless Coalition of Windsor and Essex County – a community collaborative in which Windsor Homes Coalition looks forward to playing an active role.

“We are very excited about Angela’s vision for Windsor Homes Coalition,” said Darin Schiller, Board President. “With her extensive knowledge of the need for safe, appropriate, affordable housing, as well as her understanding of complex social issues and the necessity for supports, we are confident she will not only complement but expand the work that The Coalition has been doing in our community over the last 43 years.”

Yakonich takes over May 1st.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to be part of the Windsor Homes Coalition family. Through my prior knowledge of the work they do and my research during the recruitment process, I have learned many incredible things about the agency,”Yakonich said. “I see so much potential for growth of the important programming that is provided to our community. Through my work with the Homeless Coalition, I have learned the importance of being an active part of the community. I look forward to collaborating with community partners in bringing more much needed supports and services to the population we serve.”