The Town of Lakeshore has a new Director of Finance.

Rosanna Pellerito comes to the town with 20 years of professional finance experience of which 15 years has been in the municipal environment.

Her previous role was the Manager of Provincial Offences with the City of Windsor. Her other positions include Manager of Operating Budget Control and Financial Administration, Manager of Risk and Insurance as well as additional experience in Financial Planning, Auditing, Project Accounting and Financial Analysis.

She holds a Bachelors of Commerce Degree and is a Certified General Accountant/CPA and Certified Risk Manager.