The Windsor raised and donated back more than $100,000 this season, in support of local schools, charitable groups and social agencies.

Since its inception back in 2006, the Windsor Spitfires Foundation has raised and donated $468,010.50 to local charitable groups and community service agencies, including $43,833.67 this past season.

The most valuable playmaker program matches corporate partners with local charities; highlighting the support, programs and services they provide, along with a $1,000.00 donation through the Windsor Spitfires Foundation. This season, 17 companies took part, donating a total of $21,000 back into the community.

Through the sale of 1,841 specially discounted tickets, the Spitfires community ticket program raised and donated $9,205 to agencies across the Windsor-Essex region.

With the help of East Side Mario’s, students raised $11,505 through the sale of discounted tickets, with $5 per ticket going directly to their 21 schools.

Along with Devonshire Mall, students raised $2,350 for their schools this past season through the sale of discounted tickets, while enjoying the experience of singing the

national anthem with their classmates.

In addition, Special Olympics Ontario saw a donation of $4,200, Sparky’s Toy Drive saw $4,000, Fight Like Mason Foundation received $2,600, and Celebrity Server Night (Buffalo Wild Wings) for Salvation Army raised $774.75.