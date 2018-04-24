A brand new $1.1 million theatre is coming to Assumption College Catholic High School.

“Having this new theatre space is going to be a remarkable addition to the creative culture that already exists at Assumption,” said Wards 2 and 9 Trustee Fabio Costante, who represents the school. “It will be wonderful place for our students to develop their performance skills and for members of the broader community to see first-hand the level of talent we have at the school.”

The renovations will include combining existing rooms to create a 4,000 square foot theatre space; seating to accommodate about 200 people; a contemporary new stage; a mixing and sound booth; and modern acoustics accoutrements.

The contract for the renovations was awarded to Vince Ferro Construction.