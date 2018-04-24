Medical Laboratories of Windsor has a new website

The new website gives patients location information, test preparation instructions, hours of operation for each location, holiday closures and information about appointment booking.

“In the digital age, it’s important that we have a web presence to assist our patients. The lab was founded in Windsor in 1962, long before the internet became part of daily life. The laboratory is kept current with technology and having a website where patients can access important health information is a necessity,” said Mark Joncas, Laboratory Manager.

Instructions for common tests, as well as which tests require appointments, are listed on the site.

The site also features a dedicated section for Healthcare Providers. Many of the requisitions, forms and information needed to provide patient care are available for download.

You can find the new website here.