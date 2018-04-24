OvercastNow
10 °C
50 °F
Chance of RainTue
13 °C
57 °F		OvercastWed
12 °C
53 °F		ClearThu
16 °C
60 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday April 24th, 2018

Posted at 7:30pm

Business
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Medical Laboratories of Windsor has a new website

The new website gives patients location information, test preparation instructions, hours of operation for each location, holiday closures and information about appointment booking.

“In the digital age, it’s important that we have a web presence to assist our patients. The lab was founded in Windsor in 1962, long before the internet became part of daily life. The laboratory is kept current with technology and having a website where patients can access important health information is a necessity,” said Mark Joncas, Laboratory Manager.

Instructions for common tests, as well as which tests require appointments, are listed on the site.

The site also features a dedicated section for Healthcare Providers. Many of the requisitions, forms and information needed to provide patient care are available for download.

You can find the new website here.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.