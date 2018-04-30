The keen eye of an off-duty officer assisted in arresting a man wanted by Windsor Police on numerous charges.

The case all started on Monday April 16th when an automobile sales business in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West reported a break and enter. Reported stolen were three vehicles, a number of cheques, and a number of keys for other vehicles at the business.

Police learned that a male suspect had deposited one of the stolen cheques into an ATM on Huron Church Road.

Investigators were able to identify the male suspect.

On Friday April 27th, officers were called to an incident on Grand Marais where it was reported that a man had attempted to strike two people with a black sport utility vehicle. The victims were not injured, but reported that the male suspect pointed a firearm at them prior to him fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

It was determined that the same suspect was involved in both investigations.

On Saturday April 28th officers located the black Chevy Equinox believed to have been involved in the Grand Marais Road incident, parked and unoccupied in the downtown area. Investigation determined that the recovered vehicle had been one of the vehicles originally stolen from the break and enter to the business in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Minutes later, a suspect again went to the same business located in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West, damaged one vehicle, and then stole a black Ford Focus using a set of keys that had been stolen in the original break and enter. Police were contacted and investigated.

In the afternoon of Saturday April 28th an off-duty Windsor Police officer spotted the same adult male suspect as he was driving the stolen Ford Focus. The officer contacted on-duty officers.

Due to the prior reporting to police that the suspect had been in possession of a firearm, officers conducted a high risk vehicle stop on the suspect at approximately 12:50pm on Dougall Avenue near E.C. Row Expressway.

The suspect and lone occupant was arrested without incident.

Robert Saumure, a 34 year old male from Windsor, is charged with 19 offences.