A Kashechewan, Ontario man is facing charges after a home invasion.

Police say it happened just after 4pm on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 at a residence in the 100 block of Shepherd Street East.

They say that an adult female reported that a male suspect had entered the residence. The suspect confronted the victim with a knife and covered her mouth.

The victim screamed and fought off the intruder.

Other occupants in the residence woke, and the suspect fled.

The victim was not injured and was able to contact police with a physical description of the suspect.

Responding officers located a male matching the description in the 1300 block of Goyeau Street.

He was arrested without incident, and officers also recovered a knife that had been in possession of the suspect.

Police have charged 19-year-old Gavin Wesley with break and enter, assault with a weapon and six counts of breach recognizance.