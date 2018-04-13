A Windsor man is charged following a convenience store robbery.

Police say that around 10:30am on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 they were called to a convenience store in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a robbery.

They say that the suspect entered the business, asked the male employee for some cigarettes, and then proceeded to remove cigarettes from behind the front counter of the business.

The male employee confronted the suspect by telling him to stop. The suspect then attempted to assault the employee. The employee was able to step aside and was not injured.

The suspect the pushed aside another adult male customer in the business and fled on foot.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect.

On Thursday April 12th, 2018 the suspect was located in the 600 block of Victoria Avenue and arrested without incident.

Tem Baccam, a 46-year-old male from Windsor is charge with robbery and assault.