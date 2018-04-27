A man from British Columbia is facing charges after a break and enter.

Police say that around 1am on Friday, April 27th, 2018 they were called to a business located in the 4800 block of Rhodes Drive. Information was received that a suspect was inside the fenced-in compound.

Officers arrived and observed a suspect running toward the exit. The suspect stopped when he observed the area was surrounded by patrol officers and a Canine Unit. He was then arrested without incident.

Officers observed items belonging to the property owner that appeared to have been moved by the suspect in preparation for a theft.

Dean McDowell, a 45-year-old male with ties to British Columbia, is charged with break and enter.